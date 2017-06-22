Early-stage studies support potential of VistaGen's AV-101 for the treatment of neuropathic pain; shares ahead 8% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap VistaGen (NASDAQ:VTGN) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of results from two Phase 1 studies of AV-101, a potential candidate for the non-opioid treatment of neuropathic pain. The results were just published in the Scandinavian Journal of Pain.

The data showed AV-101 was safe and well-tolerated. The company says the data, together with encouraging results from four preclinical models of pain associated with tissue inflammation and nerve injury, support future Phase 2 studies.

AV-101 is an orally available CNS prodrug that is converted in the brain by cells called astrocytes into its active metabolite, 7-chlorokynurenic acid (7-CI-KYNA), a highly selective antagonist of certain receptors (NMDA) that play key roles in neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy and neuropathic pain.