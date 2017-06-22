MetLife accounting exaggerates profitability - Citi

At issue, according to Citi's Suneet Kamath, is the insurer's practice of reflecting forex translation adjustments in its ROE. This reduces equity as the dollar strengthens - thus overstating ROE (as equity is the denominator in that calculation).

By Kamath's figuring, ROE has been exaggerated by an average of 75 basis points per quarter since Q3 of 2014. After the Brighthouse Financial spin, he figures this will increase to more than 100 basis points.

"Management should be held accountable for generating a return on the total capital it has invested in its international businesses, not currency-adjusted capital," he says, calling for MetLife (NYSE:MET) to stop the practice.

Of the 18 sell-siders covering MetLife, Kamath is the only one who rates the stock a Sell (or equivalent).

Source: Bloomberg