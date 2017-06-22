Alibaba, Tencent among investors putting $10B in Chinese telecom

Beijing-based telecom China Unicom will receive a $10B infusion from investors including Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZD), according to Reuters sources, in a government-backed attempt to turnaround state businesses with private investments.

Alibaba and Tencent will invest in the publicly traded China United Network Communications unit of the telecom. China Unicom hopes to raise about $10.25B through that unit to offset profit losses and mounting debts.

Internet behemoth Baidu backed out of the investment opportunity for undisclosed reasons.