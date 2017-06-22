Stocks off to flattish start; crude oil modestly higher

Stocks open flat to slightly lower as crude oil prices search for their first win of the week following a three-day selloff; Dow flat, S&P and Nasdaq -0.1% .

U.S. crude oil +0.5% at $42.74/bbl, following a three-day selloff that resulted in its lowest level since early August.

European markets are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -0.3% but Germany's DAX +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite finished -0.3% .

In corporate news, Oracle opens +8.7% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues as well as upbeat guidance, and American Airlines +3.5% on news that Qatar Airways has expressed its intention to acquire a ~10% stake in the company.

U.S. Treasurys moved modestly higher following a relatively uneventful batch of economic data; the benchmark 10-year yield is 2 bps lower at 2.15%.