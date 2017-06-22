Kennedy Wilson bull reiterates his case; sees more than 80% upside

"What's the matter with Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)," asks BTIG's Mark Palmer, noting a nearly 20% decline since the company in late April announced an all-stock deal to buy Kennedy-Wilson Europe (OTCPK:KWERF). KW has since had to sweeten its bid by offering cash and a special dividend.

Palmer believes shares are significantly undervalued, and reiterates his Buy call and $33 price target ( 83% upside ). Short-term players beware though - Palmer expects the stock to remain range-bound over the next few months until a proxy statement is filed, shareholder votes take place, and the acquisition finally closes.