Ionis Pharma completes enrollment in early-stage study of IONIS-HTTrx in Huntington's disease

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS +0.6% ) hits the enrollment target of ~44 subjects in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing IONIS-HTTrx for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). The primary objectives are safety and tolerability. Patients who complete the initial phase of trial will be eligible to participate in an open-label extension study that will start in the next few months.

The estimated study completion date is November.

IONIS-HTTrx is an antisense drug designed to reduce the production of all forms of the huntingtin protein, the mutated form of which caused HD.

The company is collaborating with Roche to develop antisense drugs to treat HD.