Report: Blackstone could pay $4B for 50% stake in Platform Specialty

Platform Specialty Products (PAH +5.6% ) opens with strong gains following a NY Post report that Blackstone (BX +0.7% ) has formed a bidding consortium that could offer more than $4B to buy a 50% stake in the chemicals company.

PAH's somewhat struggling agriculture division has been on the sale block for months, and the company plans to ask for final bids in mid-July, according to the report.

Such a deal could prove a boon to Bill Ackman, whose Pershing Square hedge fund holds a 14.5% stake in PAH.