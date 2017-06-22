GOP healthcare plan to provide $50B to stabilize insurance exchanges, insurers rally

The complete draft of Republicans' healthcare bill is not due to be released for another hour, but Bloomberg reports that it provides $50B over four years to stabilize insurance exchanges in addition to cost-sharing subsidy payments through 2019.
A person familiar with the plan said $15B will be earmarked for the next two years and $10B/year in 2020 and 2021.
It will also provide $62B over eight years to a state innovation fund that can be used to cover high-risk patients, reinsurance and other items. Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid would be phased out over three years starting in 2021.
Selected tickers: (AET +0.7%)(ANTM +0.4%)(CNC +0.1%)(CI +0.3%)(HUM +0.4%)(MOH +0.7%)(UNH +0.7%)(WCG +1.3%)
Update: The bill provides tax credits to individuals up to 350% of the federal poverty level. Text of the bill.