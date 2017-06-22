CenturyLink sets up operations structure ahead of Level 3 merger

CenturyLink (CTL -0.3% ) has set up more of its organizational structure on the operations side as it prepares its merger with Level 3 Communications (LVLT -0.3% ) and inherits LVLT chief Jeff Storey as its chief operating officer.

Storey has already been set up as the CEO-in-waiting, set to take over CenturyLink's top job Jan. 1, 2019.

When the merger's done, operations will be organized into five business units, each with its own president: Strategic enterprise, federal government and state government (Edward Morche); Global accounts management and international (Laurinda Pang); Small and midsize business, local government and education (Vernon Irvin); Wholesale and indirect (Lisa Miller); and Consumer (Maxine Moreau).

They will be supported by four functional support groups.

The deal's still expected to close by the end of Q3.