Apple supplier Foxconn eyes $10B U.S. investment

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) plans to invest $10B across the United States starting with a $7B display-making plant.

The company will decide the plant’s location in July with Michigan and Wisconsin standing as the frontrunners.

CEO Terry Gou listed five other states as potentials for Foxconn’s investments: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, and Texas.

Foxconn is Apple’s main manufacturing partner and expanding into the United States could create thousands of jobs and good press for both the company and President Trump’s administration since job growth was a key campaign promise.

