Europe sets sights on cheap rocket engines

Europe aims to develop a low-cost, reusable rocket engine for use after 2030 under a deal between Airbus Safran Launchers ((OTCPK:EADSY -0.5% ), (OTCPK:SAFRY +0.3% )) and the European Space Agency.

"The commercial market - at least the European one - is asking for reliability, on-time delivery and cost, and we have to find the best way to answer these market expectations," CEO Alain Charmeau told Reuters.

Airbus Safran said it would use new manufacturing techniques, including the use of 3D printers, to keep the engine's cost down to around €1M.

