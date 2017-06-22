Proteon secures $22M capital raise, funds sufficient to complete late-stage study of lead candidate vonapitase; shares ahead 14%

Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO +13.5% ) inks an agreement with a syndicate of institutional investors for the direct sale of 22K shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock at $1,000 per share yielding gross proceeds of $22M.

Series A shares will be convertible into 22,112,775 common shares, equating to a conversion price of $0.9949.

Net proceeds will fund the ongoing PATENCY-2 study and continued market access activities. The company says the funding will extend its cash runway into Q4 2019, allowing it to release top-line data from PATENCY-2, a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead candidate vonapanitase for increasing the patency of the access fistula in hemodialysis patients.