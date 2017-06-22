Wal-Mart could - but probably won't - bid for Whole Foods, J.P. Morgan says

Wal-Mart (WMT -0.9% ) could step in as a rival bidder for Whole Foods Market (WFM -0.5% ), drawn to WFM's relatively wealthier customers and strong brand, J.P. Morgan analysts say, but add that the likelihood of beating out Amazon (AMZN +0.3% ) appears low.

"There is a chance that Wal-Mart makes a bid," JPM's report says, as "WMT stands out as the only company in our coverage with the means and motive to counterbid, but the motive is ultimately more driven by a defensive strategy" to thwart AMZN's ambitions.

But JPM says if WMT would be unlikely to win a bidding war given AMZN's war chest of cash and stock and the value of the WFM platform to AMZN, noting that WMT already has more than 20% market share of the grocery business, so WFM is not as strategically important to the retailer as it is for AMZN.

WFM shares continue to trade above AMZN's $42/share offer price.