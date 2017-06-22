Zayo sales chief leaving after a month to rejoin Level 3

With CenturyLink naming presidents of its operational units, Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) group is losing its sales leader.
Ed Morche is resigning from Zayo after just a month to rejoin Level 3 Communications, and take over the strategic enterprise, federal government and state government at CenturyLink as it completes its merger with Level 3.
ZAYO Shares are down 2%.
Morche's leaving due to "enhanced compensation" and expanded responsibilities at the merged CenturyLink/Level 3.
During his short tenure, Morche was upbeat about Zayo's sales, the company says, expecting positive net bookings momentum.
Max Clauson will resume overall leadership of sales at Zayo.