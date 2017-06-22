YPF’s stock plunge offers buying opportunity, Morgan Stanley says

The plunge in YPF’s (YPF +4% ) stock price is unwarranted and offers a "buy on weakness" opportunity, Morgan Stanley analysts say.

MSCI's negative decision on Argentina was a technical event, and hydrocarbon prices in the country will remain on healthy levels throughout 2017, the firm says, adding that YPF's valuation is attractive as it trades at a discount to large-cap integrated oil stocks and to global oil stocks.

YPF ADRs fell as much as 8% yesterday before finishing 5% lower after MSCI refused to upgrade Argentina to emerging from frontier market status.

Source: Bloomberg First Word