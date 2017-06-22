GOP healthcare plan long on repeals

The text of Republicans' healthcare plan, The American Health Care Act, has just been released. Key provisions:

Repeals: tax on employer health insurance premiums and health plan benefits; tax on over-the-counter medications; tax on health savings accounts; limitations on contributions to flexible spending accounts; tax on prescription medications; tax on medical devices; elimination of deduction for Medicare Part D subsidy expenses; chronic care tax; Medicare tax increase, tanning tax and net investment tax.

Developing...

ETFs: BIB GRX THW BIS CNCR IXJ BME IRY ARKG

Selected tickers: AET ANTM CNC CI HUM MOH UNH WCG PJP IHE XPH IHI XHE