DHS, Google sponsor $1.5M contest for airport scanner algorithm

The Department of Homeland Security announces a $1.5M contest in conjunction with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) for better screening algorithms that can identify concealed items in airport body scanners.

The government provides the financial backing for the contest while Google provides the platform via its recently required Kaggle data science website.

Data scientists can use any algorithm-building technique desired, but neural networking might dominate the entries due to its ability to scan vast amounts of data and learn from the results.

The government hopes the winning algorithm will improve the detection abilities while improving efficiency of human workers at the airport checkpoints.