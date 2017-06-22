Rosneft to pay half of net profit in dividends from 2017, Sechin says

Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) CEO Igor Sechin says the Russian state-controlled firm plans to pay 50% of its net profit in dividends starting from 2017, and the plan will be presented to the government soon.

Sechin says the dividend policy is consistent with the company's new strategy that includes organic oil production growth of 20M-30M metric tons in the next five years thanks to new technologies.

Apparently showing little faith in the effectiveness of OPEC production cuts, Sechin says Rosneft has budgeted for an average oil price of $40/bbl in 2018.

Rosneft also has completed its delayed takeover of India’s Essar Oil, giving the Russian firm a solid foothold in the fast-growing Indian market.