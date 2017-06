The Nordstrom family is moving ahead with finding a private equity buyer for the department store chain, forming a special committee and hiring advisers including bankers, lawyers and a PR firm, CNBC reports.

JWN said earlier this month that the family had begun to explore a going-private deal, though they had not yet made a proposal; shares are up 13% since the closing price on June 7, the day before the company announced a possible deal.

The Nordstrom family owns ~30% of the company.