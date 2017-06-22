VIX is not a fortune teller - Barron's

"When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure," wrote economist Charles Goodhart 40-some years ago. Horse racing bettor Robert Bacon called a similar notion The Principle of Ever-Changing Cycles."

Bottom line, says Leo Chen at Cumberland Advisors: When popular measures (such as the VIX) are easily available to all, they cease having any predictive value.

So by all means, follow the VIX as an excellent contemporaneous indicator of what's happening in the market. But selling when VIX is low (as it is now), or buying when it's high, isn't going to yield any abnormal returns.

