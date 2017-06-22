Inventory "shrink" at retailers rose last year - NRF

Alongside declining budgets for security, theft and other inventory "shrink" at retailers rose to $48.9B in 2016 - up from $45.2B a year earlier - according to the National Retail Federation.

Shoplifting accounted for most of the losses, with the average incident cost rising to $798.48 from $377. That big boost is likely thanks to the increased threshold for felony crimes, with just larger thefts being reported.

Employee theft rose to $1,922.80 from $1,233.77.

ETFs: XLP, XLY, VDC, XRT, VCR, RTH, RHS, RETL, FXG, FDIS, FSTA, FXD, RCD, PMR, FTXD, CNSF, JHMS, CNDF, JHMC