Uber employees want resigning CEO to stay

Uber (Private:UBER) employees launch a petition drive to try and keep departing CEO Travis Kalanick on in an operational role, according to an email obtained by Recode.

"Nobody is perfect, but I fundamentally believe he can evolve into the leader Uber needs today and that he’s critical to its future success,” says the internal email seeking petition participants.

Kalanick was pressured to resign by five board members as the company deals with one public relations crisis after another related to claims of a sexual harassment culture and unfair driver treatment.

