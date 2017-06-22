Snap Map feature powered by $250M-plus purchase of Zenly

Snap (SNAP +2.7% ) acquired France's social-mapping app firm Zenly to feed its new mapping feature.

After reports that Snap was working on adding location sensitivity to its app, the company launched Snap Map, which looked like a Zenly clone (for good reason, it turns out).

The deal closed in late May, and is mostly cash and lands between $250M-$350M, according to TechCrunch.

The Zenly operation will run independently, similar to how Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) runs Instagram.

While Zenly previously ran constant location services in the background, Snap Map pulls your location when you open the app, and shows where your friends are Snapping.