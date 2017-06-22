EU leaders pressure FB, Google to better police online terrorism

European leaders again call on Google, Facebook, and other tech companies to help “combat terrorism and crime online.” The comments come during a summit today in Brussels.

“The European Council considers that effective access to electronic evidence is essential to combating serious crime and terrorism and that, subject to appropriate safeguards, the availability of data should be secured,” said the leaders in a statement.

Google and Facebook have both outlined ways the companies will improve policies and practices to better find and remove terrorism-related content.

Governments and tech companies have fought over the rights to customer data particularly when stored in a foreign country. Governments want easier access to the data to speed up investigations into terrorism suspects.

