Uber hires law firm for medical records case

Breaking news from Reuters: Uber (Private:UBER) has hired O’Melveny & Myers law firm to examine how the company obtained medical records of a woman raped by an Uber driver in India.

Eric Alexander, then the president of business for Uber’s Asia Pacific region, was fired earlier this month for having and showing off the records.

The rape case goes back to 2014 but the victim has filed a new lawsuit related to Uber’s behavior with the records.

