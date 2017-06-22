With short supply, Nintendo to boost Switch production

Facing shortages of a heavily in-demand console, Nintendo (NTDOY +1% ) says it plans to ramp up production of its Switch in July and August and apologizes for the shortfall.

The new production will coincide with the release of Splatoon 2, which the company teased in its E3 presentation last week. The push will include a special-edition console/Splatoon 2 bundle with pink and green controllers.

That production increase would raise stocks in time for holiday shopping. But the portability of the Switch console also means Nintendo is fighting for available parts with smartphone makers, notably as Apple pushes to ramp up a new iPhone this fall.