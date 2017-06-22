New loyalty cards coming for Apple Pay users

Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL) will soon have access to loyalty cards to more than 85 restaurants through the Punchh Restaurant Marketing Cloud.

Punchh customers include Quiznos, Pollo Loco, Smashburger, and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Customers using Apple Pay at participating locations will see a loyalty card prompt while checking out. Using the card will accumulate points and create special offers for future visits.

The new loyalty cards will roll out later this year and join Walgreens, which has had Pay-linked loyalty cards since 2015, and Kohl’s.

