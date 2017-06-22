American Airlines CEO "not happy" about Qatar Airways stock purchase plan

American Airlines (AAL +1% ) CEO Doug Parker says he is “not happy” about the prospect of a potential investment from Qatar Airways and finds the approach "puzzling and strange."

AAL says it had not sought the investment and the move would not affect its management or strategic direction; AAL also says it would not stop pursuing its subsidy claim against Qatar Airways and other Persian Gulf carriers.

Qatar Airways submitted a filing saying it intends to buy at least $808M worth of AAL stock, or ~16.7M shares at yesterday’s closing price, on the open market, building a 4.75% stake en route to an eventual acquisition of as much as a 10% stake after approval from AAL’s board and U.S. regulators.