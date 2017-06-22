Tesla in talks to start streaming music service - Recode

Music industry sources say Tesla (TSLA +2.1% ) has had talks with all major labels about licensing a proprietary music service which would come with all of its cars, report Peter Kafka and Johana Bhuiyan at Recode.

This naturally begs the question of why the automaker doesn't just bring on existing services like Spotify (Private:MUSIC), Pandora (NYSE:P), or Apple music (Tesla already has a ex-U.S. deal with Spotify).

"We believe it’s important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose,” a spokesperson tells Recode.