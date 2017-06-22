Synchronoss requests lender extension, quells cloud concerns; shares up nearly 20%

Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) asks lenders for more time to deliver Q1 financial statements as required.

The company says the previously announced restatement of FY15 and FY16 statements has taken longer than expected and won’t finish before the end of the 30-day grace period. Synchronoss asks for an additional 60 days.

Agreeing lenders will receive 25 bps of fee payable on closing and the margin on the term loan will increase by the same amount.

Meanwhile, Synchronoss’ comments during the lender presentation have eased concerns about the company's cloud business.

According to The Fly, JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty says the company listing AT&T and Verizon as current cloud customers should quell any cloud concerns.