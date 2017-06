With a global finishing move, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.3% ) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SNE +0.9% ) have announced a new weekly show in Hindi.

The show, WWE Sunday Dhamaal, will begin Sunday on top movie channel Sony MAX and include content from WWE flagship American shows Raw and SmackDown (but with local hosts and localized features).

The new program is working toward a stronger digital presence as well, with a Debate of the Week to engage with fans on Facebook and Twitter.