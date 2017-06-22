CalAmp technology powering new Autobrain devices

CalAmp (CAMP +1.5% ) says its plug-and-play onboard diagnostic devices are being integrated into the aftermarket connected-car platform of Autobrain.

Autobrain devices with CalAmp support are available for purchase now and will hit stores July 1. The company is readying a direct-to-consumer offering of a connected car suite.

"Consumer telematics services are poised for growth and this evolving channel provides CalAmp with valuable new opportunities to partner with customers to improve and protect the lives of people around the world," says CalAmp's Justin Schmid.