Sanderson Farms faces consumer lawsuit alleging ketamine found in chicken

Consumer advocacy groups sue Sanderson Farms (SAFM -1.3% ), alleging that the drug ketamine, or "Special K," might show up in the company's "100% Natural" chicken products, Bloomberg reports.

Ketamine and other questionable substances appeared in USDA food safety test results of Sanderson chicken, according to a complaint filed in San Francisco federal court today by the Organic Consumers Association, Friends of the Earth, and Center for Food Safety.

The consumer groups contend SAFM “doses its chickens,” and want the company to concede it violated false advertising laws and pay for a corrective ad campaign, according to the report.