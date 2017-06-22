Facebook unveils new mission statement, tools focused on Groups

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) unveils its new mission statement and a new suite of group admin tools at today’s first-ever Facebook Communities Summit.

“The full mission statement is: "give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together," says Mark Zuckerberg.

The mission statement focuses on building that community through the expansion and improvement of Facebook’s Groups.

Facebook will add new group admin tools including metric-driven Insights, membership request filters, post scheduling, and is now testing the ability to link groups.