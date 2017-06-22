Amazon selling $2.8M ad packs for NFL streams

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will stream Thursday night NFL games to Prime customers in the upcoming season and now seeks advertisers for $2.8M packages, according to Reuters sources. Ads would appear during the games and on Amazon’s website.

Amazon paid the NFL $50M to stream the 10 games, taking over from Twitter’s prior live-streaming deal, and attracting big-name and lucrative advertisers could define such arrangements in the future.

Twitter charged $2M to $8M for ad packs that included placements in game highlights. NBC and CBS typically charge between $550K and $590K for televised ads during games.