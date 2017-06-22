Changes aplenty in GOP's healthcare bill, but not a radical departure from ACA for individuals

Bloomberg reports the principal changes from Obamacare that Republicans' current version, the American Health Care Act, proposes:

Medicaid financing: federal reimbursement for Medicaid expenses currently based on a fixed percentage but would be limited to a per-enrollee cost based on 2016 average. States would be allowed to choose between two formulas for Medicaid funding. Starting in 2025, the Senate version would set a lower funding growth rate than the House version. Certain Medicaid enrollees exempted, including people with disabilities and children.

Obamacare allowance for states to expand Medicaid to individuals making as much as 138% of the federal poverty level would be phased out starting in 2020. Medicaid expansion funding would be phased out between 2021 and 2024.

Insurance subsidies: maintained through 2019, ceiling for some level of premium assistance would drop to 350% of federal poverty level from the current 400% starting in 2020.

Minimum level of benefits: instead of the ACA's 10 broad categories of coverage, states could opt out and apply for a waiver to define its own list of benefits for subsidized plans beginning 2020.

Pre-existing conditions: insurance companies would not be allowed to charge customers with such conditions more than healthy customers.

Age rating: Insurers would be able to charge the oldest customers five times as much as younger ones, up from 3:1 in Obamacare.

State Grants: $112B fund aimed at stabilizing their respective individual insurance markets or help low-income people buy coverage. $2B in 2018 for substance abuse treatment.

