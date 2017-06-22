Sears to close 20 more stores

Sears Holdings (SHLD +7%) is preparing to close 20 more stores in the United States.
That's on top of 245 closings already announced, employees told Business Insider, and will bring the company's store count down to about 1,180.
The new closings come in a number of states and a few large cities, including Chicago; San Diego; Houston; Toledo, Ohio; and Albany, N.Y.
Earlier, Sears Canada (SRSC -19.9%) announced it would close a quarter of its stores (59 locations) as part of court-ordered restructuring.