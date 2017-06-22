ConocoPhillips has 'transformed its business' but still not a buy, Goldman says

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.4% ) is resumed with a Neutral rating at Goldman Sachs, despite the "major positive" of its recent sale of Canadian oil sands assets to Cenovus Energy.

Goldman says COP has transformed its business more rapidly than expected, executing $16B in asset sales YTD, well ahead of the company's $5B-$8B target, but there are fewer catalysts in H2 to move shares higher, especially after recent relative strength in which the stock has been the best performer among U.S. oil majors and large-cap E&Ps.