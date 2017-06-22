Google says Uber CEO knew about trade secret theft

A new court filing sheds new light on self-driving car spin-off Waymo's (GOOG, GOOGL) legal battle against Uber (Private:UBER) over an engineer’s trade secrets theft.

The filing states that Uber CEO Travis Kalanick knew early last year that former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski had discs containing files downloaded from Waymo.

Kalanick told Levandowski to destroy the discs because Uber didn’t want the information.

Waymo says the discussion and destruction strongly suggest that there was stolen information on the discs.

Uber fired Levandowski for failing to cooperate with investigations into the potential theft.

