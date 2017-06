The Bloomberg Agriculture Index is lower by 1.6% today, and now touching its weakest point since Dec. 8, 2008. Every component in the index is down on the session - coffee, corn, cotton, beans, sugar, and wheat.

The broader Bloomberg Commodity Index - which adds energy and metals to ag - hit its lowest level since April 2016.

