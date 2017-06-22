Chipotle's catering unit seen as potentially strong sales driver, SunTrust says

Investors have focused on disappointing guidance and pressured profit margins at Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG +0.9% ) since earlier this week, but SunTrust's team of analysts think some interesting news about CMG's catering business has been overlooked.

SunTrust notes CMG has brought catering delivery to ~40% of its stores, a big deal for the company since it believes catering represents a multi-year driver of same-store sales for CMG as consumer trust rebuilds.

CMG launched catering in early 2013 and hit a high of 1.3% of sales in 2014 but following its food safety issues, the firm estimates catering sales fell to below 1% in 2016.