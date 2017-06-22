Big detergent launch marks test of Unilever investment promises

Unilever (UL -0.4% ) is launching its biggest laundry innovation in a decade, a key test of its No. 2 position in global laundry and of its promise to make bigger growth investments.

The company -- behind Procter & Gamble (PG -0.4% ) in the sector -- is unveiling Persil Powergems, a premium-priced detergent that isn't powder nor liquid but rather a lentil-shaped crystal. It spent €18M on R&D and marketing for the product.

The new detergent debuts in Britain at first, and if successful will migrate to other countries.

While Unilever is more frugal than before, its €1B/year R&D budget isn't being cut, says home care business chief Nitin Paranjpe -- even in the face of zero-based budgeting taking hold across the sector.