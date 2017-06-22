Bed Bath & Beyond crumbles after earnings miss; comp sales fall 2%

From the earnings PR: "The Company did experience increased softness in transactions in stores, as well as higher net-direct-to-customer shipping expense, coupon expense, and advertising costs ... It remains to be seen whether these challenges were more pronounced in, or unique to, the first quarter due to the smaller sales base in this period, and/or a later start to the summer selling period."

Comp sales fell about 2% Y/Y.

Conference call coming at 5 ET

Previously: Bed Bath & Beyond misses by $0.13, misses on revenue (June 22)