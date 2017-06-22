Callon Petroleum appoints Loeffler as interim CFO

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) names Correne Loeffler as its interim CFO, assuming the role from President and CEO Joe Gatto, who will continue to perform his other functions.

Loeffler joined CPE this April from JPMorgan Securities, where she spent 10 years in the Corporate Client Banking Group, including her service as CPE's relationship manager since 2013.

Gatto joined CPE in 2012 and was named CFO in 2014 and President in 2016 before taking over as CEO last month following Fred Callon's unexpected death.