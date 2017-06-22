Google launching new VR format VR180

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is launching the new virtual reality format VR180, so named because it’s only half of a spherical video.

Google has discussed the fact that viewers tend to watch portions of the 360-degree video screen and launched YouTube tools to show creators what areas of a spherical video were drawing the viewers’ eye.

The VR180 format will allow creators to test-drive the basics of virtual reality with smaller equipment and time commitments.

Camera makers including Lenovo and LG will support the VR180 format, and the experience will work in the Daydream or Sony PlayStation VR headsets.