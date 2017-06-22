Sonic -2.9% amid declining same-store sales

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) is off 2.9% after hours after revenue slipped 25% Y/Y and missed expectations amid a refocus on franchising in the company's Q3 earnings.

EPS was flat on a non-GAAP basis (at $0.43) but rose 42% on a GAAP basis, to $0.44.

Same-store sales fell 1.2% (down 1.1% at franchises, down 3.2% at company drive-ins).

But the results showed improvement in underlying sales and store profits, CEO Cliff Hudson says. "Despite continued sluggish traffic, we are working to improve same-store sales this summer and beyond, with new product news, targeted value and quality customer service."

Drive-in margins increased by 40 basis points.

For the full year, the company still expects EPS down 2-5% as same-store sales fall about 2.5% systemwide. It's forecasting capex of $46M-$48M and free cash flow of $55M-$60M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

