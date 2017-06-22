Tribune Media announces successful consent solicitation on notes

Tribune Media (TRCO -0.2% ) has announced a successful consent solicitation that it undertook at the request of buyout partner Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -1.4% ).

Tribune received consents from holders of $1.026B in principal of its 5.875% senior notes due 2022. That makes up 93.23% of principal outstanding.

The company and trustee Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. have entered a new indenture easing integration with Sinclair, including eliminating a requirement for Tribune to make a Change of Control Offer.

