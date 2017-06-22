Averages limp into the close, finish little changed

Stocks stumbled into the close to finish mostly lower as gains in hospital and health-related companies were not quite enough to offset declines elsewhere.

The health care sector (+1.1%) closed at the top of the day's leaderboard by a comfortable margin, with nearly all of the sector's components ending higher but led by biotechs, which jumped 1.3% for its fourth win in a row and a 9.4% gain for the week.

The release of the Senate's health care reform bill, uncertain though its fate may be, removed much uncertainty and few apparent short-term negatives for hospital and health care stocks contributed to the sector’s gains.

Gains in the remaining areas were modest, with no group adding more than 0.2%; the financial sector (-0.6%) was weak throughout and ended in the red for the third day in a row, while consumer staples (-0.7%) and utilities (-0.4%) also closed notably lower.

Investor participation was below average as fewer than 900M shares changed hands at the NYSE floor vs. the 1B-share 50-day simple moving average.

U.S. crude oil managed to break its three-day losing streak, settling up 0.5% at $42.74/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices came in modestly higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield losing a basis point to 2.15%.