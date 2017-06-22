Daimler production could be hurt by dispute at key German plant

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) could see a drop in production of Mercedes-Benz cars next month because of a dispute over future projects between management and unions at a key plant.

The head of the works council at Untertuerkheim near Stuttgart, which employs more than 19K workers, says its members will oppose any overtime work from July 1 if management refuses to assign orders for development and production of an electric powertrain to the plant.

Workers fear the plant may lose orders in the future as Daimler raises spending on electric cars that need engines which consist of fewer parts and require fewer workers on the assembly line.