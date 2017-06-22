Synnex beats, marks 50% gain in operating income for Q2

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) grew operating income more than 50% on revenues that were 17% higher in beating on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings.

Net income (non-GAAP) rose 52%, and operating margin was up 88 basis points to 3.59%.

The company also approved a repurchase program for up to $300M in common stock over a period of three years.

Revenue breakout: Products, $3.46B (up 13.5%); Services, $478M (up 44%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $3.9B-$4.1B (vs. consensus for $3.92B) and EPS of $1.94-$2.02 (vs. consensus for $1.96).

In choppy after-hours trading, shares are currently down 0.3% .

Press Release